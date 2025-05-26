Benefit, Bahrain's innovator and a fintech services leader, emphasised the strategic significance of Bahrain’s financial sector in driving the Kingdom’s Economic Vision 2030 at the Public Relations and Diplomacy Conference held at the Jumeirah Hotel in Kuwait.

During the event, Hanan Abdulla Hasan, Senior Manager of Public Relations and Communication at Benefit and Vice President of the Bahrain Public Relations Society, delivered a presentation titled “The Role of Public Relations Diplomacy in Advancing National Development Goals: Bahrain as a Benchmark.”

The presentation highlighted the sector’s alignment with the Financial Services Sector Development Strategy (2022–2026), its role in accelerating progress toward the Sustainable Development Goals, and its status as the fastest-growing sector in Bahrain - marked by its contribution to GDP and its capacity to employ national talent, said a statement from Benefit.

Emphasising Bahrain’s leadership in digital transformation, Hasan drew attention to the kingdom’s success in integrating innovation across the financial sector.

The presentation outlined how financial institutions have achieved significant progress in delivering accessible and intuitive digital services - from efficient payment and transfer systems to advanced online and mobile banking platforms.

These advancements have not only enhanced operational efficiency but also elevated the overall banking experience for customers, said the statement.

A key segment of the presentation focused on Benefit’s own trajectory as a homegrown fintech success story.

At the event, Hasan illustrated how the company’s strategy is deeply intertwined with national economic plans and forward-looking digital agendas.

Through continuous investment in innovative solutions and a commitment to operational excellence, Benefit has positioned itself as a driver of digital transformation and financial inclusion in Bahrain. Its suite of advanced services and platforms serves as an internationally recognised model for digital banking and fintech excellence.

Furthermore, Hasan also underscored the critical importance of the Gulf region’s evolving financial infrastructure - particularly Bahrain’s - in fostering a business environment conducive to foreign direct investment.

The region’s cutting-edge infrastructure, modern banking systems and regulatory flexibility offer investors an appealing and competitive landscape, particularly in fintech, she added.-TradeArabia News Service

