AMMAN — Royal Court Chief Yousef Issawi on Thursday attended part of the sectoral workshops focused on agriculture and food security and healthcare.

Held at Royal Hashemite Court (RHC), the sessions are part of the second phase of the Economic Modernisation Vision (EMV), the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

Issawi stressed that the EMV, launched under the patronage of His Majesty King Abdullah, represents a “strategic” national choice.

Issawi noted that the RHC's step to host these workshops reflects "clear commitment" to His Majesty's directives to implement the vision within specific timeframes.

He pointed out that the EMV aligns with the broader paths of political and administrative modernisation, forming a comprehensive Royal vision cantered on the Jordanian citizen and the improvement of public services across all sectors.

Issawi added that holding dedicated sessions for the agriculture, food security, and healthcare sectors is of “particular significance,” given their fundamental role in the national economy and their direct impact on citizens’ daily lives.

Experts, academics, and representatives of the private sector and civil society organisations who were involved in drafting the EMV, as well as media professionals, are participating in the sectoral workshops, scheduled to run until July 29.

The workshops will serve to solidify the EMV as a blueprint for successive governments within the stipulated timeframe, the statement said.

The workshops, which are held periodically for each phase of the EMV, provide an opportunity for a responsible and independent review of its implementation.

The workshops will ensure essential feedback is gathered, and will enable plans for optimisation of the vision’s initiatives and recommendations, to keep pace with technological and technical developments, in line with the best modern practices, the statement said.

Staff Writer

© Copyright The Jordan Times. All rights reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

