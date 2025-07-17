Nizwa – Grape cultivation in the village of Tanuf in Dakhliyah is emerging as a promising model for food security and agricultural innovation in Oman.

With increasing support from Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Water Resources (MAFWR), grape farming is showing notable growth both in yield and ambition.

Launched on a 1.5 acre plot, the vineyard began with 1,000 grape seedlings. This season, it produced three tonnes of fruit, with output expected to rise in the next harvest as more vines mature. The farm benefits from technical supervision and regular agricultural consultations provided by MAFWR.

Farmer Issa bin Saif al Riyami said the first phase of his vineyard cost more than RO16,000, included setting up the farm, installing modern irrigation systems, constructing trellises, building seedling nurseries and other operational expenses.

© Apex Press and Publishing Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

