MUSCAT - Oman Flour Mills, through its subsidiary Arabian Food Production, is producing an impressive 500 million eggs annually and has announced plans to expand output by 15 per cent over the next two years.

According to Dr Suheel Ahmed, CEO of Arabian Food Production, this strategic expansion aligns with the Sultanate of Oman’s drive towards food security and self-sufficiency. “We are committed to strengthening our contribution to the local market while maintaining a robust export base,” he said, adding that Oman reached 102 per cent self-sufficiency in egg production in 2024.

Currently, 25 per cent of the company’s egg production is exported to neighbouring countries including the UAE, Qatar, Bahrain, and Kuwait. However, seasonal shifts in consumption continue to pose a challenge. “Demand typically dips in summer, during school holidays, and throughout Ramadan. While our production cycle can’t adapt to these fluctuations, we manage the surplus by expanding our regional distribution network,” Dr Ahmed explained.

To ensure top-quality production, the company has invested heavily in advanced technologies at its new farm. Modern equipment minimises human contact, reduces labour costs, and ensures precise control over environmental conditions such as temperature and humidity. “Our automated systems collect, grade and package over 1.3 million eggs daily, enhancing hygiene and reducing breakage,” he said.

Beyond productivity gains, sustainability is also a core focus. The company has introduced energy- and water-efficient systems and ensures all poultry waste is treated on-site to reduce environmental impact. Additionally, culled birds are processed into poultry meal and fat, which are supplied to other industries such as pet food manufacturing.

Dr Ahmed emphasised that maintaining high standards would not be possible without strong international partnerships. Arabian Food Production sources its birds from the German Lohmann breed and collaborates with leading global machinery manufacturers. Japanese firm ISE Foods, a key shareholder, also provides technical expertise to support ongoing improvements.

2022 © All right reserved for Oman Establishment for Press, Publication and Advertising (OEPPA) Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).