Doha: A delegation of over 100 Qatari business owners is set to visit Saudi Arabia to participate in the Qatari-Saudi Joint Business Council Meeting and the Qatari-Saudi Business Forum, scheduled to take place from February 23-24, 2025, in Riyadh.

The visit aims to enhance cooperation between Qatari and Saudi business sectors, identify new areas for mutual investment, and foster partnerships in key economic areas. Sheikh Khalifa bin Jassim Al-Thani, Chairman of Qatar Chamber, will preside over the Qatari side during the Joint Business Council Meeting on Sunday with Hamad bin Ali Al-Shuwair chairing the Saudi side.

The meeting will focus on discussing a wide range of issues aimed at enhancing bilateral cooperation across multiple sectors. It will serve as a key platform for business leaders from both countries to explore opportunities for trade alliances and collaboration.

On February 24, the Qatari-Saudi Business Forum will bring together prominent business leaders from both countries to highlight investment opportunities in Qatar and Saudi Arabia.

The forum will also address ways to deepen cooperation and create mutually beneficial ventures to drive economic growth in both nations.

On this occasion,Sheikh Khalifa bin Jassim praised the deep fraternal relations between Qatar and KSA. He highlighted that the visit will focus on strengthening relations between Qatari and Saudi businessmen, as well as exploring investment opportunities available in both countries. The discussions will also cover the facilities and advantages offered to encourage mutual investments and joint ventures between both sides.

He stressed the keen interest of Qatar Chamber in opening new horizons for trade cooperation between the two brotherly countries through the Joint Business Council, which plays a significant role in overcoming challenges and facilitating cooperation between Qatari and Saudi businessmen.

This platform enables the establishment of commercial alliances that support bilateral trade and enhance economic activity.

He added that Qatari businessmen are eager to expand their investments in the Saudi market by forging partnerships and alliances that will drive further cooperation in both the commercial and economic sectors.

© Copyright Qatar Tribune. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

