Dubai-based Palma Development has appointed APCC Piling & Marine Contracting to commence shoring and piling works at West Residence, the first residential tower within the 5 billion UAE dirhams ($1.36 billion) Serenia District, a master-planned community in Jumeirah Islands.
No financial details or contract start and completion timelines were given.
The 46-storey tower, housing 419 units, is part of a six-tower development with a total built-up area of 3.5 million square feet.
The project has been designed by Japanese architectural firm Nikken Sekkei.
In April, Executive Director Omar Derbas told Zawya Projects that the AED 3 billion Serenia Living on Palm Jumeirah’s West Crescent is on track for full completion by the fourth quarter of 2025.
Derbas stated that in a competitive market such as Dubai, where buyer expectations are high and competition is strong, timely handover reinforces credibility.
