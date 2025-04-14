The 3 billion UAE dirham ($817 million) Serenia Living on Palm Jumeirah’s West Crescent is on track for full completion by the fourth quarter of 2025, Executive Director Omar Derbas told Zawya Projects.

“We have reached 70 percent completion, an important milestone that reflects the disciplined planning and execution shared across our project team,” he said.

Derbas said that in a competitive market such as Dubai, where buyer expectations are high and competition is strong, timely handover reinforces credibility.

Interview excerpts

What have been the biggest challenges faced during the construction of Serenia Living?

Serenia Living is a project defined by its scale, exclusivity, and ambition— positioned on one of the most sought-after plots on Palm Jumeirah’s West Crescent. Such a project involves precise coordination among international consultants, Type A contractors, and global suppliers. Rather than viewing these as challenges, we approached them as operational complexities managed through meticulous planning and proactive execution.

From the outset, we established a clear strategy to align timelines, streamline global procurement, and ensure integration across all stakeholders. Our long-standing relationships with top-tier partners enabled us to anticipate market shifts — such as supply chain fluctuations — without compromising progress or quality. The strength of our systems and experience has kept us firmly on track while upholding the elevated standards Palma Development is known for.

How do you monitor the quality of construction on your projects?

We follow a rigorous quality control framework led by our internal development team in close collaboration with our lead consultant, GAJ (Godwin Austen Johnson), and our main contractor, Khansaheb. Their reputation for excellence and adherence to international standards has been key to delivering the level of craftsmanship expected of this project.

We conduct regular on-site inspections, material testing, and thorough compliance checks to ensure construction methods and finishes meet our design vision and technical benchmarks. By partnering exclusively with Type A contractors, we ensure every aspect reflects the standards synonymous with Palma Development.

Are you meeting your set timelines for construction?

The project is progressing in line with our original construction timeline. We have reached 70 percent completion, an important milestone that reflects the disciplined planning and execution shared across our project team. Each phase is carefully reviewed to maintain timelines and uphold the high standards of the development.

As we enter the final development phase, anticipation continues to build among our future residents, who will soon experience a new benchmark in upscale waterfront living on Palm Jumeirah.

Timely delivery is more than a contractual goal; it is part of Palma Development’s DNA and a cornerstone of buyer and investor confidence.

We place a strong emphasis on reliability and transparency. Particularly in a competitive market such as Dubai, where buyer expectations are high and competition is strong, timely handover reinforces credibility and sets us apart. For many of our returning investors, it is one of the key reasons they continue to invest with us.

When will you deliver the project?

Serenia Living is firmly on track for full completion by the fourth quarter of 2025. This has been our stated target from the outset, and all aspects of the project — from structural work to interior finishes — have been carefully planned in accordance with that delivery window. Regular updates are issued in a detailed progress newsletter that includes milestone completions, timelines, videos and imagery from the site.

(Reporting by P Deol; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

Subscribe to our Projects' PULSE newsletter that brings you trustworthy news, updates and insights on project activities, developments, and partnerships across sectors in the Middle East and Africa.