Riyadh – The Capital Market Authority (CMA) has passed the initial public offering (IPO) of Cherry Trading Company to list its shares on the Saudi Exchange (Tadawul).

The company plans to float 9 million shares, accounting for 30% of its share capital, according to a bourse disclosure.

The CMA greenlighted Cherry Trading’s IPO on 25 June 2025.

