Taraf, a UAE-based real estate developer and a subsidiary of Yas Holding, has signed up Pinnacle International Piling Foundations as the enabling contractor for its premium residential project - Karl Lagerfeld Villas - located in the heart of Meydan in MBR City, Dubai.

Set against the backdrop of Dubai’s thriving luxury real estate market, the Karl Lagerfeld Villas project responds to the growing demand for ultra-premium residences, said the developer.

Set for 2027 completion, it features 51 ultra-luxury five- to seven-bedroom villas with bespoke interiors, private gardens, and exclusive clubhouse access, all overlooking the Crystal Lagoon with views of Downtown Dubai.

On the contract award, CEO Mohamed Eldahan said: "We are proud to collaborate with a globally respected partner who shares our vision to redefine luxury living. Our partnership with Pinnacle International marks a pivotal milestone in turning the Karl Lagerfeld Villas into reality."

"These villas are more than a residence; they embody elegance, creativity, and architectural integrity, infused with the legacy and unmistakable signature of Karl Lagerfeld," stated Eldahan.

"This development reflects our unwavering commitment to excellence, while reinforcing Dubai’s global stature as a premier destination for luxury living and investment," he added.

Rahul Sai, the Geotechnical Director of Pinnacle International, said: "We’re excited to bring our expertise to such a visionary project. Meydan’s landscape demands precision and innovation, qualities that align perfectly with Pinnacle’s approach to delivering resilient foundations."

