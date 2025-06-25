Object 1, a key real estate developer in Dubai, has announced the launch of Alta View, a 54-storey residential tower set in District 10 of Jumeirah Village Circle (JVC).

Designed to bring panoramic perspectives and serene elegance to everyday life, Alta View represents the next chapter in Object 1’s commitment to lifestyle-focused, purpose-driven, and globally-minded real estate narrative.

The development is scheduled for completion in Q4 2028 and includes a mix of studio, one-, and two-bedroom apartments, complemented by expansive terraces and sky-high amenities.

Spanning 46 residential floors, Alta View has been designed to elevate every day with resort-style living, said the developer.

Alta View’s interiors emphasise clarity and openness. In the residences, floor-to-ceiling windows invite natural light into every room, while ergonomic layouts offer a smooth flow between living, dining, and sleeping areas, it stated.

High-quality finishes, contemporary kitchens, and stylish bathrooms elevate the everyday, making each space feel luxurious yet practical. Every detail, from spacious terraces to smart systems, is crafted to offer privacy, serenity, and timeless elegance, it added.

Object 1 said, on completion, Alta View Skyhomes is set to become one of the tallest buildings in JVC, rooted in the concept of "Life Above It All."

Alta View Skyhomes is a reimagination of modern living, combining intentional design with a deep connection to light, nature, and space.

With eco-conscious architecture integrated throughout, each residence is built to provide both comfort and quiet sophistication. Located in one of Dubai's most dynamic and family-centric communities, JVC continues to attract residents and investors alike, with apartment prices climbing by 12% in the last year alone.

"The market today is shaped by people who want more than square footage; they want meaning, connection, and seamless functionality," remarked Tatiana Tonu, the CEO of Object 1.

"Alta View is our answer to this new lifestyle mindset. It combines elevated design with grounded comfort, offering a truly distinctive skyline presence in JVC. With panoramic views, immersive nature-inspired elements, and a world-class suite of amenities, it’s a sanctuary in the sky for those who seek beauty, privacy, and intentionality in how they live," she stated.

With quick access to major highways like Al Khail Road and Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road, as well as leading schools and nurseries, JVC stands out as one of Dubai’s most active, family-friendly real estate hubs. Nearby landmarks such as Circle Mall, Palm Jumeirah, and City Centre Me'aisem further enhance its appeal.

The area's strong market performance underscores the ideal timing for Alta View’s launch, aligning with growing buyer interest in well-connected communities offering long-term capital appreciation.

Its affordability, strong rental demand, and proximity to key business districts make it especially appealing to young professionals, she added.

According to her, residents will get to enjoy access to a comprehensive range of indoor and outdoor amenities. These include a Lagoon-style pool, water slide, Aqua & Sand oasis, kids’ pool, outdoor and indoor play areas, a gym, clubhouse, BBQ area, tennis courts, table tennis zone, outdoor CrossFit setup, and lush landscaped gardens.

For everyday convenience, the development will also feature retail outlets on the ground level, offering easy access to essential goods and services, she added.-TradeArabia News Service

