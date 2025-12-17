In a landmark moment for the global real estate and luxury automotive industries, Binghatti Developers, one of Dubai’s largest and fastest-growing property developers, and Mercedes-Benz, the world-renowned luxury automotive brand, are coming together once again to unveil a new chapter of their iconic partnership: Mercedes-Benz Places – Binghatti City, a visionary development with an investment value of AED30 billion ($8.2 billion).

Following the international success of Mercedes-Benz Places Dubai, the two powerhouses return with a visionary collaboration that is set to reshape Dubai’s future.

This new project marks Mercedes-Benz’s second branded residential development with Binghatti and introduces an extraordinary milestone for the developer: Binghatti City, the first masterplanned community in the company’s history.

Rising across an expansive 10 million sq ft in the Meydan area, Mercedes-Benz Places – Binghatti City stands as one of Dubai’s most ambitious urban developments.

Envisioned as a multi-tower branded city, the masterplan will integrate an elevated collection of Mercedes-Benz residential towers within a cohesive urban ecosystem. This next-generation district brings together luxury living, mobility innovation, and Mercedes-Benz’s Sensual Purity design philosophy, unified within a community-focused vision.

Mercedes-Benz Places – Binghatti City is envisioned as a self-sustained urban ecosystem, a city within a city where every aspect of modern life is seamlessly integrated.

The masterplan will bring together luxury residences, cultural and leisure districts, retail boulevards, parks and green corridors, mobility hubs, wellness and sports zones, dining, entertainment, and community spaces, said the developer.

The result is a complete lifestyle experience, designed to offer residents everything they need within walking distance, comfort, convenience, mobility, nature, culture, and unmatched design excellence, it stated.

The landmark signing ceremony for the project was held at the Mercedes-Benz Museum in Stuttgart, Germany, between Chairman Muhammad Binghatti and Mathias Geisen, Member of the Board of Management of Mercedes-Benz Group AG, Marketing & Sales, marking the official beginning of this extraordinary second collaboration. It is set to be officially launched on January 14, 2026.

Unveiling the project, BinGhatti said: "To partner once again with Mercedes-Benz is a testament to our shared philosophy of excellence, precision, and timeless design. Mercedes-Benz Places – Binghatti City is envisioned as a world-class urban experience, a place where luxury and innovation converge to create a complete city within a city."

"This masterplan will become one of Dubai’s most distinguished destinations and a true symbol of elevated living," he stated.

This moment will symbolise not only the strengthening of a global partnership, but the shared ambition to redefine the future of luxury living through design, technology, and intelligent urban planning, he added.

Commenting on the collaboration, Geisen said: “Creating extraordinary experiences for our customers is at the core of who we are. With our next branded real estate project ‘Mercedes-Benz Places – Binghatti City’ in Dubai we are taking this promise to a new level, shaping destinations where our brand becomes something you can truly call home."

At the heart of the project lies the Mercedes-Benz design philosophy of Sensual Purity, which becomes a defining force behind the architectural and experiential vision of Binghatti City, stated the top official.

"This philosophy celebrated for its fusion of emotion and intelligence shapes every contour, silhouette, and spatial experience throughout the masterplan, resulting in timeless, beautiful environments crafted as serene sanctuaries within the city," he added.-TradeArabia News Service

