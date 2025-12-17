Empire Developments has officially broken ground on Empire Lake Views, the company’s sixth major residential project in Dubai.

Strategically located between Dubai Silicon Oasis and Academic City, the newly launched residential tower will rise across 31 floors and feature 634 contemporary apartments, including studios, one- and two-bedroom layouts, along with six exclusive three-bedroom duplexes.

With a built-up area of 750,000 sq ft, Empire Lake Views has been designed with functionality and aesthetic appeal in mind, including four levels of artistically crafted parking a unique differentiator that enhances convenience and elevates the visual identity of the tower.

Each of the residential units is equipped with smart-home systems, fully fitted kitchens, contemporary interiors, and expansive window designs that maximise natural light.

Select premium units will also offer private balcony pools, introducing an elevated level of modern luxury to the Liwan community.

A full leisure floor features more than 16 premium amenities, including an indoor cinema, box cricket facility, mini-golf course, basketball court, kids’ activity zones, a state-of-the-art fitness centre, wellness spaces, and an infinity swimming pool.

These offerings are designed to support Empire’s vision of creating lifestyle-rich communities that bring recreation, wellness, convenience, and social engagement into daily living. The tower will be supported by nine high-speed elevators, ensuring efficient movement for residents throughout the building.

Speaking on the occasion, CEO Kamran Ghani said Empire Lake Views is a premium development that combines smart living, strong connectivity, and long-term value.

"Liwan is evolving into one of Dubai’s most strategic residential hubs, and this project reflects our long-term commitment to building communities that align with the needs of the modern resident," he stated.

The project offers seamless accessibility via Al Ain–Dubai Road (E66) and Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road (E311). Surrounded by education hubs, innovation clusters, tech parks, and essential community amenities, the project is situated in a district that has seen rapid infrastructure expansion and rising occupancy levels.

Mustafa Ghani, Director of Empire Developments, said: "Empire Lake Views is designed with a deep understanding of what families and young professionals look for today practical layouts, smart technology, amenities that build community, and easy access to major roads and educational hubs."

"By allocating four full basement levels for parking, we were able to maximise the quality of the façade and overall architectural expression, ensuring the building presents a clean, modern profile. The curated leisure floor has been shaped to enhance livability," he stated.

"As Liwan continues to grow and attract long-term residents, we believe this development will help set a benchmark for quality and comfort within the affordable luxury segment," he added.-TradeArabia News Service

Copyright 2025 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

