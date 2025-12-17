Nabni Developments has officially begun work on its newest residential project - Nabni Avenue 7 - located in Dubai’s Al Furjan district. Due for handover in August 2027, the 12-storey mid-rise building features 166 apartments with a mix of one- to three-bedroom units.

The latest release in Nabni’s Avenue-branded series of residences – and its flagship, is designed as a showcase for elevated urban living while presenting a contemporary, sophisticated aesthetic with discreet Emirati design accents.

It joins the developer’s Avenue 1–6 buildings and brings total investment in Al Furjan to AED800 million ($218 million).

Due for handover in August 2027, the 12-storey mid-rise building (ground + podium + 10) offers a total of 166 one, two and three-bedroom units ranging in size from 950 to 2,050 square feet – the largest in the area.

Grounded in minimalist Art Deco design with distinctive architectural elements drawn from traditional UAE homes, the light-filled interior layouts feature high-quality Italian fixtures and fittings, and premium European kitchen appliances.

Smart home technology is integrated across the luxury residential experience, and a range of lifestyle-driven amenities tailored to young professionals and families are on offer including separate adult and kids’ swimming pools, a Technogym-equipped workout space, a resident’s lounge, ghaf tree garden, kids’ play area, jogging track, and barbecue area.

Commenting on the announcement, Abdulrahman Abdulla Alhelo Alsuwaidi, Co-founder and Chairman, Nabni Developments, said: "Following the sold-out success of our first six Avenue-branded residences, and 65% of Nabni Avenue 7 already sold out, we are continuing with a proven residential model that has consistently attracted quality-driven couples and families to both the Nabni reputation and the appeal of the Al Furjan community lifestyle."

"We remain focused on delivering high-quality living spaces that meet the high expectations of both investors and end users looking for standout projects that deliver on the off-plan promise. Our approach is backed by two decades of local market experience and a solid commitment to quality across construction, fit-out, and functionality - all aligned with international standards while honouring local design influences," stated Alsuwaidi.

Nabni Developments follows a considered development approach that balances refined luxury with commercial viability supported by direct global sourcing and smart cost management to ensure a consistently quality-centric product.

As of December 2025, the company has delivered five buildings generating more than AED1.2 billion in sales, with three further buildings in development in Al Furjan.-TradeArabia News Service

