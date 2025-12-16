The total value of Amali Island project developed by Amali Properties on The World Islands in Dubai will be 2 billion UAE dirhams ($545.6 million), according to Amira Sajwani, Co-founder and COO of Amali Properties.

Amali Properties has awarded AED700 million ($190.61 million) main works and interior fit-out works contract for the flagship ultra-luxury development to Dubai-based DUTCO Construction.

Amali Island is a private, ultra-exclusive island development located on The World Islands, comprising 24 ultra-luxury waterfront villas, introducing Dubai’s first true residential sail-in, sail-out living experience.

The villas, of seven different typologies, draw inspiration from the Ombu tree of Uruguay, which is a symbol of resilience, adaptability, and shelter. The villas are priced in the range of AED50 million ($13.6 million) to more than AED200 million ($54.5 million).

“Our ambition with Amali Island is to create one of the finest private island developments globally, and appointing a contractor of DUTCO’s calibre is a clear statement of our commitment to delivering something truly exceptional,” said Ali Sajwani, Co-founder and CEO of Amali Properties, a subsidiary of Damac.

“From the outset, we envisioned our first development as a showcase of excellence, from working with world-class design firms to engaging world-class contractors. DUTCO’s appointment reflects our dedication to crafting a unique, ultra-luxury destination that will set new benchmarks in design, quality, and execution,” he said.

Construction progress on the island is advancing steadily, with dredging, reclamation, and soil improvement now completed.

Marine works, as well as infrastructure deep services and utility hub and substation buildings, are more than halfway finished, setting the stage for the commencement of the main construction phase following DUTCO’s appointment.

“The main works contract represents the next critical milestone toward delivering Amali Island as one of the most exclusive residential destinations in Dubai,” Amira Sajwani said.

The project completion is anticipated in the first quarter of 2027.

“The USP of the project is that it attracts different kind of customers; it’s something that not done in the region. We are looking at global standards and Fisher Island in Miami was something we looked at. We also thought how can we bring something like the Maldives here,” she said.

The project has attracted buyers from all over the world, including the UK, US, Asia and Europe.

The team is also exploring other islands on The World and elsewhere to meet the high demand.

Designed by award-winning architects, ELASTIC, the villas at Amali Island offer two distinct architectural approaches: Minima and Grande, with two distinct interiors conceptualised by HBA Residential, Ultra and Terra.

Residents of Amali Island will have exclusive access to their own 10,000 square foot Clubhouse, which serves as the hub of the island's recreation, adventure, and leisure.

Zeyad Baker, Executive Director of DUTCO Group, said: “We are proud to extend our partnership with Amali Properties on this landmark project. For more than 54 years, DUTCO Construction has been shaping the UAE’s most defining landmarks, places that people recognise, rely on and remember."

