Abu Dhabi - Eshraq Investments has entered into a sale and purchase agreement for a land plot located in Sas Al Nakhl, at a value of AED 300 million.

The ADX-listed group penned the agreement with A9 Downtown Holding Company, a non-related party, according to a press release.

The deal is structured as an installment plan over a 24-month payment period.

This transaction marks a milestone in advancing Eshraq’s strategy to unlock value from its land portfolio.

It also reflects the continued strong interest from investors and developers in prime real estate opportunities in Abu Dhabi, particularly in strategic locations.

Meanwhile, the proceeds from this transaction will support the company’s future growth plans, including reinforcing its investment portfolio and implementing strategic initiatives that enhance long-term value for shareholders.

In October, Eshraq Investments penned a conditional agreement with TIL Partners SPV to acquire the entire share capital of Shine SPV 1 Limited.

