Karma Developers has announced the launch of Antalya, a design-forward residential development in Dubai Sports City, featuring 192 thoughtfully designed residences - ranging from studios to spacious three-bedroom apartments.

Each of these units is optimised for natural light and seamless flow, connecting residents to a curated selection of wellness-driven amenities.

Envisioned as a modern-day architectural landmark by veteran architect and Karma Founder, SN Saxena, Antalya is a masterclass in architectural precision, combining intuitive spatial planning with bold, expressive design, said the developer.

With a legacy spanning over four decades in shaping Dubai’s built environment, Saxena has delivered yet another signature project – one that redefines the intersection of form, function, and emotion, it stated.

Situated in Dubai Sports City – a vibrant community known for its world-class sporting venues and strong investment appeal – Antalya offers more than just a prime location; it embodies architectural excellence and a lifestyle-driven living experience.

With consistent real estate appreciation and robust rental demand, the project stands out as a promising opportunity for long-term value and healthy returns, said the developer.

It is crafted to be seen and admired – but also to be experienced, it added.

Part of Karma Group, Karma Developers has consistently delivered design-led, community-centric projects across Dubai.

With over 25 developments and a 5-million-sq-ft pipeline, the company continues to champion real estate that blends architectural creativity with sustainable, purposeful living.

On his pet project, Saxena said: "Antalya is the culmination of decades of learning from Dubai’s evolution. It’s where architecture goes beyond structures and becomes a story – of light, flow, and human connection."

"This project reflects our deep understanding of what residents in Dubai truly value: harmony, wellness, and timeless design," he noted.

Highlights include two full-size pools, one of which is an infinity pool, a Zen Garden, panoramic indoor gym, yoga and meditation zones, outdoor cinema, children’s splash area with nanny services, and tranquil water features, he added.-TradeArabia News Service

