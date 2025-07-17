Iraq on Wednesday officially inaugurated Mosul civilian airport and said it would be fully commissioned within two months after naming an operator.

Contractors had worked for nearly five years to reconstruct the war-damaged airport as part of a post-conflict reconstruction plan.

Prime Minister Mohammed Al-Sudani said after opening the airport that it would begin full operations within two months after its infrastructure and other facilities were reconstructed.

“The airport will be fully commissioned within two months after a specialized company is selected to operate and manage it,” Sudani said, quoted by the official Iraqi News Agency.

“The airport will again be a vital link between Mosul and other Iraqi cities…it will put Mosul back at the forefront after the operation of international flights.”

In 2024, the Iraqi Transport Ministry said the project to revive the airport comprises the rehabilitation of its three-km runway and the reconstruction of 10 damaged buildings, including the main terminal, the air traffic control tower, fire stations and maintenance and emergency buildings, plus surrounding fences.

(Writing by Nadim Kawach; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

