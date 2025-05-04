Qatar’s Public Works Authority (Ashghal) has issued a tender for a new consultancy contract to develop the Qatar University Female Sports Complex. The scope includes design, MEP, supervision, and lead consultancy services.

The new facility will replace the existing sports complex on the university’s campus and will involve demolition of the current structure.

The tender was released on 1 May 2025, with bid submissions due by 15 June 2025.

“The contract is expected to be awarded in the fourth quarter of August 2025, and project completion is scheduled for December 2026,” a source aware of the details told Zawya Projects.

(Reporting by Deva Palanisamy; Editing by Anoop Menon)

