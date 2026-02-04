Tunis - The Major Projects Committee meeting, chaired by Prime Minister Sarra Zaafrani Zenzri on Tuesday, was dedicated to reviewing the progress of two projects: the reconstruction of the Olympic Stadium in El Menzah and the Digital City in Ennahli, Ariana Governorate.

At the conclusion of the meeting, the committee decided regarding the Olympic Stadium reconstruction project to approve the assignment of technical support to a multidisciplinary consultancy firm.

It likewise emphasised the need to ensure quality oversight at all stages so that the project is completed under optimal conditions and within the set deadlines.

Regarding the Digital City in Ennahli, the committee decided to immediately start works related to site preparation, network connections and technical components.

The meeting also reviewed the progress of the Olympic Stadium reconstruction, which is set to begin in 2026, following the signing of a memorandum of understanding with the Chinese side.

The memorandum covers a comprehensive reconstruction of the stadium with the latest technologies according to international sports standards, making it modern while preserving its historic architectural design, an important part of Tunisia’s heritage.

The project also includes upgrading all stadium components with modern equipment, including tracks, stands, electronic scoreboards and more, as part of the broader plan to develop the entire Olympic district in El Menzah and implement the necessary reforms.

Both the Minister of Public Works and Housing and the Minister of Youth and Sports presented detailed reports during the meeting on the progress of technical matters and procedures related to the stadium project.

The committee also reviewed the progress of the Digital City in Ennahli, which aims to expand the “Tunisia Smart Technology Parks” institution by creating fully equipped technological spaces in the Ennahli area of Ariana Governorate.

This project reflects Tunisia’s efforts to strengthen its position as a promising technological hub by developing the smart services sector. The Minister of Communication Technologies presented a detailed briefing on the project.

The Prime Minister stressed the need to accelerate the implementation of these two major projects, setting up all monitoring and on-site supervision mechanisms, to ensure that both are completed on schedule and to a high standard of quality.

