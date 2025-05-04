Qatar’s Public Works Authority (Ashghal) has issued a tender for the design and construction of the new Q-Post Headquarters Building in the Al Thumama area of Doha. The project, launched under a design-and-build contract, includes comprehensive civil, architectural, and MEP works.

The tender was released on 25 March with a bid submission deadline set for May 18.

“Ashghal plans to award the contract by early August, with project completion scheduled for December 2027,” a source aware of the details told Zawya Projects.

The scope of work includes the construction of the new headquarters and the renovation, repair, and restoration of associated structures. Tasks involve replacing roof waterproofing, repainting interiors, refurbishing metal shades and flooring, and upgrading doors, windows, and elevators.

Additional components include maintenance of signage and building finishes, external site repairs such as interlock paving and lighting, and the removal of vegetation along precast paving. MEP upgrades will include HVAC, plumbing, firefighting systems, and electrical installations, along with utility improvements for service buildings.

(Reporting by Deva Palanisamy; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

