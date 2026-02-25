Oman’s Ministry of Finance, in coordination with the Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Water Resources, has issued a Request for Qualification (RFQ) for the Design, Construction, Financing, Operation and Maintenance (DBFOM) of a Veterinary Quarantine project under a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) framework.

The project aims to attract specialised local and international companies to participate in delivering critical infrastructure and public services through private sector participation, according to a post by the Finance Ministry.

The deadline for obtaining qualification documents is 13 March 2026 and clarification requests is 20 March 2026.

The qualification documents have to be submitted by or on 28 March 2026. Further details can be obtained by emailing: ppp.daqc (at)mof.gov.om.

(Writing by Deva Palanisamy; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

