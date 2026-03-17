Jabal Omar Development Company said advance planning for phase 7 of its Jabal Omar master development in Makkah is underway.



The phase will include a mixed-use development including hotels, retail, and residences, the developer said in a presentation for the fourth quarter 2025 financials.



The company is planning to use a development partnership model to minimise its capex, the presentation said.

However, details on the seventh phase project components weren't disclosed.

Jabal Omar Development said it intends to add 1,346 keys and over 20,000 square metres (sqm) of gross leasing area (GLA) in phase 4 by 2027.



The 655 keys of Rotana Jabal Omar Makkah will be operational by the first quarter of 2026. A total of 450 keys became operational in the last week of December 2025.



The 1141-key Sofitel will become operational in the fourth quarter of 2026, while 20,000 sqm of GLA will be ready in 2027, the presentation said.



The developer estimates 2026 capex at 1.1 billion Saudi riyals ($293.12 million), which is expected to reduce following completion of phase 4 hotels.

(Writing by P Deol; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

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