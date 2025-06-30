Hibrid, a leading UAE-based provider of innovative streaming technology, has sealed a strategic deal with Alibaba Cloud to deliver advanced streaming and comprehensive infrastructure solutions to its customers across the Middle East and the GCC region.

This collaboration combines Hibrid’s cutting-edge streaming platform with Alibaba’s robust infrastructure capabilities to enhance content delivery, optimize network performance, and provide scalable solutions tailored to the unique needs of the Middle Eastern market.

The partnership aims to empower businesses across various sectors, including media, telecommunications, and entertainment, by facilitating seamless streaming experiences backed by AI-powered technology and reliable infrastructure.

On the launch, Victor Sawma, Founder and CTO of Hibrid, said: "We are excited to join forces with Alibaba Cloud to bring state-of-the-art streaming and infrastructure solutions to the Middle East and GCC. Together, we will help our customers unlock new opportunities by delivering high-quality, low-latency streaming services supported by strong, scalable, and advanced infrastructure."

"This partnership marks a significant step forward in our mission to drive digital transformation in the region," he stated.

Eric Wan, General Manager of the Middle East, Turkey, and Africa, Alibaba Cloud Intelligence, said: "We are thrilled to collaborate with local industry leaders like Hibrid to provide advanced media solutions powered by Alibaba Cloud’s robust cloud infrastructure to businesses in the region."

"Through this partnership, we are dedicated to building a sustainable and thriving ecosystem that supports our local customers and partners to fully embrace and benefit from digitalization in the era of AI," he stated.

The combined expertise of Hibrid and Alibaba Cloud is expected to further improve content delivery networks, reduce latency, facilitate the setup and launch of streaming platforms for customers through a one-stop-shop environment, and enhance overall user experience for end-users.

Both companies are committed to continuous innovation and customer-centric solutions that align with the rapidly evolving digital landscape in the Middle East and GCC, he added.-TradeArabia News Service

