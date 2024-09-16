KUWAIT-- The Ministry of Defense announced, Sunday, that Rear Admiral of the Naval Force Saif Al-Hamlan made two official visits to the sisterly UAE and Saudi Arabia.

During the visits, Al-Hamlan met with Commander of the UAE Naval Forces, Rear Admiral Pilot Sheikh Saeed bin Hamdan Al-Nahyan of the UAE, and Commander of the Eastern Fleet of the Royal Saudi Naval Forces, Rear Admiral Sajer Al-Enezi.

A Ministry statement said the visits; that took place last week, came within the framework of strengthening joint military cooperation, during which training and exchanging experiences were discussed, in addition to coordination among GCC naval commands to enhance joint maritime operational capabilities.

