Abu Dhabi – Sudatel Telecom Group recorded lower net profits at $18.25 million in 2024, compared to $21.27 million in 2023.

Basic and diluted earnings per share (EPS) attributable to the equityholders dropped to $0.013 from $0.015 a year earlier, according to the income results.

The company posted operating revenues amounting to $381.68 million at the end of December 2024, versus $400.19 million in 2023.

Total assets hit $758.79 million in 2024, an annual decline from $1.10 billion.

Source: Mubasher

