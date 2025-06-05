Arab Finance: The Egyptian Exchange (EGX) concluded Wednesday’s trading session with collective gains after the EGX30 index surged by 1% to 32,677.87 points.

Likewise, the Sharia-compliant index, EGX33 Shariah index, rose by 0.19% to 3,385.48 points.

Both the EGX70 index and the EGX100 index ended the session higher by 0.33% at 9,725.99 points and by 0.52% at 13,189.59 points, respectively.

EGX’s turnover amounted to EGP 3.654 billion through the exchange of 1.379 billion shares in 91,372 transactions, while the market cap reached EGP 2.309 trillion.

Retail investors controlled 79.09% of the total trading, while the institutions represented 20.9%.

Foreign and Arab traders accounted for 7.11% and 4.45% of the trading transactions, respectively, whereas Egyptian investors took over 88.44%.

Egyptian and Arab traders were sellers with EGP 60.004 million and EGP 38.754 million, respectively. The Foreign investors were buyers with EGP 98.758 million.