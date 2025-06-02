Cairo – Golden Pyramids Plaza logged standalone net profits after tax worth $43.66 million in 2024, marking an annual hike from $28.33 million.

Revenues jumped to $92.12 million last year from $80.63 million in 2023, according to the financial results.

Basic and diluted earnings per share (EPS) hit EGP 0.07 as of 31 December 2024, up year-on-year (YoY) from EGP 0.05.

In the first half (H1) of 2024, the company’s standalone net profits after tax increased to $34.83 million from $12.04 million in H1-23.

