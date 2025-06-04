Cairo – Egyptian Chemical Industries (Kima) logged net profits after tax valued at EGP 811.65 million in the first nine months (9M) of fiscal year (FY) 2024/25, an annual hike from EGP 102.28 million.

Basic earnings per share (EPS) jumped to EGP 0.40 in 9M-24/25 from EGP 0.054 as of 31 March 2024, according to the financial results.

Meanwhile, the sales witnessed a year-on-year (YoY) leap to EGP 6.39 billion from EGP 4.61 billion.

Kima targets generating net profits of EGP 1.36 billion and EGP 9.53 billion in revenue for FY 25/26.

