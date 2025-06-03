Egypt - Al Moasher for Programming and Information Dissemination (AMPI) reported 92.81% year-on-year (YoY) lower net losses at EGP 75,969 in the first quarter (Q1) of 2025, according to the financial results.

The quarterly losses were reported against EGP 1.057 million in net loss during Q1 2024.

Loss per share plummeted to EGP 0.003 in Q1 2025 from EGP 0.035 in Q1 2024, while the revenues jumped to EGP 3.200 million from EGP 1.063 million.

Established in 2003, Al Moasher operates within the software and services sector, focusing on application software.

