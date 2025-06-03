Arab Finance: Al Orouba Securities Brokerage Company turned profitable with EGP 36,905 in the first quarter (Q1) of 2025, against net losses after tax of EGP 2.697 million in Q1 2024, as per the financial results.

The company’s revenues jumped to EGP 645,494 at the end of March 2025 from EGP 314,155 a year earlier.

Earnings per share (EPS) stood at EGP 0.001 in Q1 2025, versus a loss per share of EGP 0.091 in the first three months of 2024.

In 2024, Al Orouba incurred 26.07% year-on-year (YoY) higher net losses after tax at EGP 2.917 million, compared to EGP 2.314 million.