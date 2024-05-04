DHAHRAN — The Saudi Eastern Command in Dhahran has conducted the "Shield of Prevention 4," a joint military exercise involving the Saudi Armed Forces and the US Central Command.



This exercise, which also saw participation from several Saudi government agencies including the Ministry of Defense's Health Services, the General Directorate of Civil Defense, the Ministry of Health, and the Saudi Red Crescent Authority, is aimed at enhancing preparedness against weapons of mass destruction (WMD).



Colonel Turki bin Salem Al-Sumairi, commander of the joint battalion participating in the exercise, stated that "Shield of Prevention 4" seeks to bolster the capabilities to manage threats from chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear dangers. The exercise emphasized the integration and coordination of concepts, procedures, and skills between the participating Saudi forces and American counterparts, enhancing awareness of WMD risks.



Field exercises were conducted to test the readiness of national response plans to WMD threats, evaluate the effectiveness of communication and information exchange during the exercise, and coordinate field response activities among the involved parties. This included the use of simulated ammunition to manage crises resulting from WMD scenarios. The health services of the Ministry of Defense, along with other participating bodies, conducted drills to improve joint operational capabilities in handling chemical and biological incidents.

