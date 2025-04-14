Bahrain - A proposal to lower the voting age in Bahrain from 20 to 18 has been shelved indefinitely, just months before preparations ramp up for the 2026 parliamentary and municipal elections.

No official reason was given for the decision to suspend the proposal.

Leading the legislative effort was Shura Council legislative and legal affairs committee chairwoman Dalal Al Zayed alongside four other members.

The proposed legislation sought to amend three core laws: The 2002 Political Rights Law, the 2002 Municipal Councils’ Elections Law and the 2001 Municipal Law.

The proposal was built on earlier reforms.

In 2006, the Shura Council successfully advocated lowering the voting age from 21 to 20 – a measure later approved by Parliament and ratified by His Majesty King Hamad.

