The Bahraini Parliament on Tuesday praised the recent National Assembly election in Kuwait, and said it reflects on the cultural development of the parliamentary experience in Kuwait.

In a statement, the House of Representatives office renewed its appreciation for the special fraternal relationship between Bahrain and Kuwait under the leadership of His Highness the Amir Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah and Bahraini King Hamad bin Issa, which represented unity of destiny, the bonds of lineage, blood, and kinship ties.

The statement, which was quoted by Bahrain News Agency (BNA) also praised the pioneering parliamentary experience in Kuwait, which is based on transparency, and pluralism, pointing out that the elections were conducted with complete transparency and received wide praise at all local, regional and international levels.

Last Thursday, the National Assembly (Nation 2024) election took place amid wide participation of citizens, and despite it coinciding with the holy month of Ramadan.

This was the second time that election have been held during the holy month since the beginning of parliamentary life in Kuwait. (end) khna.mb

