Kuwait Cabinet expressed Saturday gratitude for all efforts made by all of the bodies that participated in organizing the parliamentary election 2024.

This came during an extraordinary meeting held at Bayan Palace and presided over by His Highness Prime Minister Sheikh Dr. Mohammad Sabah Al-Salem Al-Sabah.

The cabinet was briefed by the Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defense, and Acting Minister of Interior, Sheikh Fahad Yousef Saud Al-Sabah, on the electoral process and the announcement of the election's final results.

In this regard, the cabinet praised the citizens' national commitment they demonstrated in this democratic event.

The cabinet went on congratulating all of the newly elected MPs, wishing them all success and further progress.

On the other hand, the cabinet approved a bill calling upon the National Assembly to hold the first regular session of the 18th legislative term on April 17 (Wednesday).

According to Article 57 of Kuwait's Constitution, the cabinet has submitted its resignation to His Highness the Amir Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah.

For his part, His Highness the Prime Minister expressed appreciation for His Highness the Amir's confidence, lauding the efforts made by all of the ministers.

Deputy Prime Minister, Sheikh Fahad Yousef Saud Al-Sabah, said that the government pledged to Allah Almighty to work for everything that is in the country's best interest, which came within the framework of the constitution to embody the law to everyone without exception.

