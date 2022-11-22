The race for Parliament’s top three posts is heating up as newly-elected MPs put forward their names to lead and inspire in the chamber.

The Speaker’s post is set to be contested between Ahmed Al Musallam and Mohammed Al Maerafi on December 11 when Parliament is expected to hold its first session.

Sources told the GDN that the first session will be chaired by eldest member Lulwa Al Romaihi, accompanied by the two youngest, until the three positions of Speaker, alongside first and second deputies, are filled in sequence.

Mr Al Musallam stormed to victory in the first round of National Elections on November 12 for Muharraq Governorate constituency eight (Hidd) with 7,711 votes and was the first to declare his intention to run for the Speaker’s post.

His number of supporters was just surpassed in the second round by Khalid Bu Onk who took 7,999 votes in the Muharraq Governorate constituency five (Galali, Amwaj Islands, Dilmunia and Diyar Al Muharraq).

Mr Al Maerafi who won his seat with a credible 5,805 votes against second deputy Ali Al Zayed in the Southern Governorate constituency four (north East Riffa, Nuwaidrat and Hejayat) in the second round on November 19 is also running for the post.

Mr Al Maerafi is a former MP from 2014 to 2018. “I already have a new vision mapped out for the establishment and how to elevate work in the next four years at its helm,” Mr Al Musallam told the GDN.

“It can’t be done alone but with the support of my 39 colleagues. There are a lot of ideas that I want to transpire for the nation and people,” he added.

“All topics, debate and work should be targeted towards improving people’s welfare because they have high hopes and faith in our abilities to get things done.

“Parliament is here to represent the people and I intend to ensure it does so in a realistic and true manner.”

Mr Al Maerafi believes he has the sort of personality needed for the post and also wants to improve living standards across the country.

“The post needs a charismatic and compelling personality that could lead to change. I have what it takes as I held leading posts as an MP from 2014 to 2018 as a vice-chairman in the services committee and heading probes and investigations.”

So far, former first deputy Abdulnabi Salman, Ahmed Al Salloom, Jalal Kadhem, Hassan Bukhammas and Muneer Suroor have forwarded their names for the first deputy post.

Bassema Mubarak and Waleed Al Dossary are vying for the second deputy post.

mohammed@gdnmedia.bh

