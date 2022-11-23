Bahrain's new Cabinet took its oath of office before His Majesty King Hamad at Sakhir Palace yesterday.

His Majesty received His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, Crown Prince and Prime Minister, who took the oath as the prime minister.

HRH Prince Salman introduced the ministers who took the constitutional oath before the King.

His Majesty expressed his appreciation to HRH the Crown Prince and Prime Minister and praised his dedicated work in the service of the nation.

The King congratulated the ministers on their appointment and wished them success in serving Bahrain.

He thanked outgoing ministers for their dedication and said that their service and loyalty will remain a source of pride and appreciation.

The King expressed his pride in the legislative, executive and judiciary branches and the decisions they have taken to support the progress of the nation.

His Majesty also highlighted Bahrain’s international outreach and the world’s appreciation of the kingdom thanks to its noble stances in support of peace and coexistence and its people’s patriotism and keenness on the prosperity of their homeland.

The King said that Bahrain is moving forward thanks to the willpower and determination of its people.

He also expressed his pride in the long-standing role of Bahraini women in the service of the nation and praised their competence.

The King said he was looking forward to Bahrain achieving further successes.

© Copyright 2022 www.gdnonline.com

Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).