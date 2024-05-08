The general index of Qatar Stock Exchange (QSE) dropped 19.45 points, or 0.20%, at the beginning of trading on Wednesday, reaching 9.599 points, compared to yesterday's closing.



QSE general index was weighed down by a decline in most sectors: Insurance by 0.60%; Transportation by 0.33%; Banks and Financial Services by 0.21%; Real Estate by 0.17%; Industrials by 0.15%; and Telecoms by 0.04%. However, the index saw a rise in Consumer Goods and Services by 0.02%.

By 10:00 am, 29.813 million shares were traded in 2,702 transactions valued QR 65.339 million.

© Gulf Times Newspaper 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).