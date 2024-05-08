The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA), represented by the National Multi-Hazard Early Warning System, the National Center for Emergency Management (NCEM), the Ministry of Information, the Civil Defense and Ambulance Authority (CDAA), in cooperation with the Ministry of Education, and the Office of the Governor of North al Batinah, is implementing the national campaign to raise awareness of the dangers of weather conditions and cyclones between May 12 and 15.

The campaign aims to raise the level of awareness among society and stakeholders about the risks of weather, climatic events, and tsunamis, and to enhance public awareness of the early warning system against multiple risks.

The campaign targets the local, educational, economic, and security community.

This campaign will include meetings and seminars, practical exercises, and participation in various activities and events in the governorate, in addition to awareness-raising bulletins.

It may be noted that the Sultanate of Oman is one of the countries exposed to the dangers of tropical cyclones due to its geographical location overlooking the Arabian Sea, and this campaign will focus on ensuring a rapid response in dealing with emergencies and reducing human and material losses, starting with coastal governorates, and then extending to all governorates of the Sultanate of Oman.



