Flydubai, the Dubai-based carrier, prepares to grow its network in Europe with the launch of flights to four new destinations including Basel, Riga, Tallinn and Vilnius. With the addition of these routes, flydubai becomes the first national carrier to operate direct flights from Dubai.

Earlier this year, the carrier announced the launch of the four services which will operate later this year from Terminal 3 at Dubai International (DXB). Flights to EuroAirport Basel-Mulhouse-Freiburg (BSL) start from 2nd August, marking the carrier’s first point in Switzerland. flydubai will also commence its first entry into the Baltic region with direct flights to Riga International Airport (RIX) in Latvia from 11th October as well as Tallinn Airport (TLL) in Estonia and Vilnius International Airport (VNO) in Lithuania from 12 October.

Jeyhun Efendi, Senior Vice President, Commercial Operations and E-commerce at flydubai, said: “over the years, we have remained dedicated to opening up underserved destinations, and we are pleased to reaffirm this with the addition of Basel, Riga, Tallinn and Vilnius. We have already seen strong demand ahead of the route launches and we are confident that our new services will offer more people a convenient and reliable travel experience through Dubai’s aviation hub. As we approach the start of these flights, we look forward to offering our passengers from the UAE, GCC and around the flydubai network with more opportunities to explore these beautiful destinations.”

Monica Linder Guarnaccia, Chief Marketing Officer at EuroAirport Basel-Mulhouse-Freiburg, said, “Dubai is the perfect addition to our destination portfolio. Thanks to flydubai, the Metropolitan Region of Basel is connected to a city of significant economic importance. And, thanks to the codeshare with Emirates, Dubai is also a gateway to countless other metropolises. We look very forward to welcoming flydubai at the EuroAirport Basel-Mulhouse-Freiburg.”

The carrier has built a network of 129 destinations in 58 countries and is served by a young and efficient fleet of 86 Boeing 737 aircraft.