Low-cost airline AirAsia Philippines anticipates a robust start by the latter half of 2024 through year-end due to increased willingness among Filipinos to invest in travel experiences.

A recent study by the travel platform Klook revealed that more than 70 percent of Filipinos are willing to spend more on airline tickets, accommodations, and activities this year. While domestic travel remains a popular quick getaway, 76 percent of Filipinos said they are ready for international travel this year.

The World's Best Low-Cost Airline and Klook have recently partnered for the promotion of popular tourist attractions in Japan.

AirAsia Philippines' second quarter 2024 load factor meanwhile showed that 78.9 percent or over 1 million Filipino travelers have already booked their flights for immediate travel until June 2024. These are mostly flights to international destinations such as Taipei Bangkok, Narita, Osaka, and Incheon.

'AirAsia Philippines' commitment to provide the best affordable travel deals which gives seamless access not only to Philippine destinations, but also to 10 ASEAN countries and 130 destinations across the region and beyond, and our high regard for safety and service excellence has always been the blueprint to boost travel excitement. We remain flexible in responding to changing market trends by innovating and providing them with the best deals that fit their travel needs', said AirAsia Head of Communications and Public Affairs and First Officer Steve Dailisan.

With a running load factor of over 80 percent as of 13 May, AirAsia is confident that its second quarter 2024 figures will surpass its first quarter load factor of 92 percent especially with more Filipinos booking their last-minute summer trips.

AirAsia's monthly promos and sales are also seen as huge contributors to the guests' decision making especially for travel purchases.

To further boost air travel, AirAsia is offering until 19 May, a one-way base fare of PHP1,750 to Australia - Perth, Sydney, Melbourne, and other destinations for travel until 31 March 2025.

AirAsia Philippines is also increasing to daily its flight frequency from the Cebu hub to Boracay and Davao.

Other flights to Bacolod, Bohol, Boracay, Cebu, Davao, Iloilo, Kalibo, Puerto Princesa, and Tacloban continue to fly out of Manila via NAIA T2, with frequencies from 3 to 9 times daily. International flights to Bangkok, Hong Kong, Kuala Lumpur, Kota Kinabalu, Osaka, Seoul, Taipei, Kaohsiung, Narita, and Macau meanwhile continue to depart 3 to 14 times weekly via NAIA T3.

Philippines AirAsia, Inc. (PAA) flies to a total of 12 domestic destinations and 13 international destinations as of April 2024. It was officially launched as the fourth Airline Operations Center (AOC) of the AirAsia group in 2012.

Under the AirAsia Aviation Group Limited, it offers all its flight and ancillary products on the fully integrated platform AirAsia MOVE. Through this, guests can enjoy seamless booking of flights and hotels, and other features such as delivery, ride-hailing, and online shopping.

