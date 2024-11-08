The Dubai-based supermarket operator Spinneys posted 12% growth in Q3 2024 net profit to 35 million dirhams ($9.5 million).

Revenue for the quarter grew by 15% year-on-year (YoY) to AED 701 million.

For the nine-month period ended September 30, the retailer made a net profit of AED 183 million, up 15% and a revenue of AED 2.29 billion.

During Q3 2024, the company paid an interim dividend of AED 102.6 million, or 2.85 fils per share, to shareholders.

The company listed its shares on Dubai’s DFM exchange following an IPO earlier this year.

(Writing by Brinda Darasha; editing by Seban Scaria)

