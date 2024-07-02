Low-cost carrier Cebu Pacific has flown about 200,000 passengers to Japan this year, making the destination one of the main drivers of business growth for the airline.

Cebu Pacific ferried nearly 110,000 passengers to Japan in the first quarter of 2024, exceeding by 20 percent the pre-pandemic level and almost double from a year ago.

Since then, the airline has brought more than 90,000 Filipinos to multiple cities in Japan, pushing its year-to-date total to around 200,000.

'Japan has become a top-of-mind destination for Filipino travelers and it is one of Cebu Pacific's popular routes, having flown over 200,000 passengers in 2024 so far. Filipinos visit Japan for its blend of cultural appreciation and modernity, catering to all the types of Filipino travelers,' Cebu Pacific said.

Further, the airline owned by the Gokongweis is keen on offering one of the lowest airfares to fly to Japan. At present, Cebu Pacific said passengers can book flights to Narita for as low as P1,888 per way, exclusive of fuel surcharge and other fees.

From Manila, Cebu Pacific reaches Japan by way of Osaka, Narita, Nagoya and Fukuoka, while it also connects Cebu and Clark to Narita.

For 2024, Cebu Pacific aims to fly a record of 24 million passengers to break its pre-pandemic high of 22 million, as the airline observes a recovering demand for foreign flights, including to Japan.

Apart from this, Cebu Pacific is receiving at least 18 aircraft to boost its fleet network and launch more flights, particularly to travel hotspots like Japan.

In all, Cebu Pacific is optimistic about the prospects for international flights. By August, the airline will begin connecting to Kaohsiung, one of the cities to the south of Taiwan, reaching the route thrice a week - Monday, Wednesday and Friday.

Outside of its Metro Manila hub, the airline is enhancing its Cebu network by linking new flights to the province. In particular, the carrier most popular for its Piso Fares will mount Cebu trips to Don Mueang in Thailand starting Oct. 2.

Likewise, the airline will launch Cebu connections to San Vicente, Palawan by Oct. 24 and Masbate by Oct. 25 to help domestic tourism sustain its recovery pace.

Cebu Pacific flies to 35 domestic routes and 25 foreign cities, boasting of a portfolio that reaches Asia, Australia and the Middle East.

Copyright © 2022 PhilSTAR Daily, Inc Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

