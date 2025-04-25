BEIJING: The Shanghai Futures Exchange issued a public consultation notice on Friday regarding draft rules for aluminium alloy futures contracts, options contracts and business guidelines, with a deadline for comments set for May 6, 2025.

The proposed contracts will be based on ADC12 aluminum alloy and priced in yuan per metric ton, with daily price limits set at 3% of the previous day's settlement.

ADC12, an aluminium alloy primarily composed of scrap aluminium, is used extensively in the automotive and home appliance sectors.



Reuters