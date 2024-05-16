Tickets are now available for the service, which commences on November 4, 2024.

The flights will operate year-round from London Heathrow to Jeddah, using the Boeing 787 fleet. This route, operating four times a week, will complement the existing daily flights between Riyadh and Heathrow Terminal 5, enhancing the airline's connectivity within the Kingdom.

Colm Lacy, British Airways’ Chief Commercial Officer, expressed his enthusiasm at the expo: "For years, we've bridged connections between families, friends, and businesses across both countries. The renewed flights signify our commitment to reinforcing these bonds and seizing business opportunities across the two nations."

Mazen Johar, CEO of Jeddah Airports, and Majid Khan, CEO of the Saudi Air Connectivity Program, jointly stated: "The reintroduction of British Airways' direct flights from London to Jeddah will boost our air links with the capital. This initiative, supported by British Airways’ extensive network across the UK, Europe, and North America, allows travelers to explore Saudi Arabia’s unique offerings and supports our growing sectors of tourism and aviation."

© Copyright 2022 The Saudi Gazette. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).