Emirates airline will resume flight schedules to Nigeria from Dubai from Oct. 1, it said on Thursday.

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) stopped issuing visas to Nigerians in 2022 after Dubai's Emirates suspended flights because of an inability to repatriate funds from Nigeria.

Nigerian President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and UAE President Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan met last September in Abu Dhabi and discussed the lifting of the visa ban and new investments into Africa's most populous country.

