Saudi Arabia, represented by the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Centre (KSrelief), and the United Kingdom have successfully wrapped up their Strategic Dialogue on International Development and Humanitarian Assistance with a high-level plenary session on Tuesday.

The dialogue, which spanned two days, served as a vital platform for addressing global challenges in humanitarian aid and development.

The discussions led to several key agreements aimed at supporting the world’s most vulnerable populations, including those in Ukraine, Sudan, Yemen, and Bangladesh. As part of their continued commitment to humanitarian efforts, Saudi Arabia and the UK have planned a side event at the upcoming United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) to further strengthen their humanitarian relationship.

Both nations have also agreed on a Delivery Framework to align their joint aid efforts with the 2030 UN Sustainable Development Goals. This framework is designed to ensure maximum impact and effectiveness in their humanitarian activities. Additionally, the agreements include provisions for further technical exchanges and sharing of lessons learned, which will be facilitated through mutual hosting of project visits around the world.

