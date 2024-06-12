Kuwait Red Crescent Society (KRCS) distributed on Wednesday Eid Al-Adha packages to Syrian refugees residing in Lebanon.

Lebanese Red Cross relief coordinator Youssef Boutros told KUNA that the KRCS and the Lebanese Red Cross began distributing the packages -- containing clothes and other materials -- to some 2,000 refugee families.

He revealed that the KRCS would be distributing sacrificial Eid Al-Adha meat to needy Lebanese families, in addition to Syrian and Palestinian refugees throughout the country.

He revealed that last week the KRCS began aiding Lebanese in the south of the country affected by military confrontations, which began last October.

Some 6,000 Lebanese families benefited from the relief aid operations, Boutros affirmed.