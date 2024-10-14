RIYADH — The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief) has launched an air bridge to provide essential assistance to the Lebanese people, in response to the worsening situation in Lebanon.



This initiative comes under the directives of Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz and Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman.



The first plane, carrying vital supplies including food, medical aid, and shelter materials, departed on Sunday from King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh, bound for Beirut.



Dr. Abdullah Al Rabeeah, KSrelief Supervisor General and Advisor to the Royal Court, emphasized that this humanitarian initiative demonstrates Saudi Arabia's ongoing commitment to supporting those in need around the world.



He reiterated that the Kingdom will continue to assist countries facing challenges and crises.

