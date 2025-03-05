AMMAN: The Kingdom will be affected by unstable weather conditions on Wednesday, the Jordan Meteorological Department (JMD) forecast on Tuesday.

The weather will be partly cloudy to cloudy at times, with a slight drop in temperatures, the JMD said as reported by the Jordan News Agency, Petra.

Scattered showers are expected in parts of the country, which may be heavy at times, particularly in the eastern and southern regions, accompanied by thunderstorms and hail.

On Thursday, the Kingdom will remain under the influence of unstable weather conditions, with partly cloudy to cloudy skies.

Scattered showers are expected in different areas, sometimes heavy in the southern and eastern parts of the country, accompanied by thunderstorms and occasional hail, which may lead to flash floods in valleys and low-lying areas.

Moderate to brisk easterly winds is forecast on Thursday, stirring dust in desert regions.

On Friday, the weather will remain partly cloudy to cloudy at times, with scattered showers expected in various regions, particularly in the southern and eastern parts of the country, sometimes accompanied by thunderstorms. Moderate north-easterly winds will occasionally become active, causing dusty conditions in desert areas.



Temperatures on Wednesday in Amman will range between a high of 16°C and a low of 5°C, in Aqaba between a high of 24°C and a low of 11°C, while mercury levels in the Jordan Valley will be 23°C during the day, dropping to 11°C at night.

