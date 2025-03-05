AMMAN: Livestock farmers in Mafraq are facing a severe shortage of subsidised fodder, forcing many to turn to the open market where prices are well beyond their financial reach.

Several farmers told The Jordan Times that bran has been unavailable at the Directorate of Industry and Trade warehouses for over two weeks, while barley supplies have also been limited.

“The allocated quantities are insufficient for our needs,” said Ahmad Qadi, a local livestock owner. “For 500 heads of livestock, we received just one ton of barley and only half a tonne for 150 heads. This is far from enough, and we are left with no choice but to buy at inflated market prices.”

As feed prices continue to rise, the financial strain on farmers is intensifying. “The market prices are unpredictable, and government allocations alone don’t suffice. If this situation persists, many small-scale farmers may be forced to sell their livestock or leave the business altogether,” said Ahmad Khalidi, a livestock trader.

The Ministry of Industry and Trade has denied reports of shortages. Ministry spokesperson Yanal Barmawi told The Jordan Times that all registered livestock farmers in Mafraq have received their full fodder allocations for the first month of the year.

“There is no shortage,” Barmawi said. “While some farmers may prefer to receive their full allocation at once, we distribute fodder in three instalments per month to ensure a steady supply.”

Despite these assurances, many farmers argue that the current distribution method does not meet their operational needs. They are calling for adjustments to the system to ease the growing financial burden on the sector.

